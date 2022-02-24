Ujjain: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured that roads in Madhya Pradesh would be like those in the United States in the next five years. Airbuses can also be introduced to ferry devotees to the famous Mahakal temple here in Ujjain, he said.

The roads of MP would be like those in the US in the next five years, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said here on Thursday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other ministers of the state and officials remained present during the program.

Gadkari laid the foundation stone for 11 road projects with an estimated cost of Rs 5,722 crore. The roads will cover a cumulative distance of 534 km. Airbuses can ply over 30 to 40 km to bring devotees to the Mahakal temple, he said, adding that Shivraj Singh Chouhan has demanded an airbus service.

"This is not impossible," he said and added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the responsibility of laying ropeway cable to my department. We have built 16 ropeways in Uttarakhand and 14 in Himachal Pradesh".

He also said that if the state government provided land, bus ports with multi-utility parking will be set up. Shivraj-Ji has demanded 71 rail over bridges (ROB) worth Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crore. Send me a digital proposal and it will be cleared, the Union Minister assured.

The Minister said Ujjain-Dewas Industrial Corridor will be developed and new opportunities for employment generation will be created. Gadkari also said the government is taking continuous steps to build next-generation infrastructure with a commitment to ensure smooth connectivity, faster development, better security, and prosperity for all.

