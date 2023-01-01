Bhopal: A three-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by her uncle in the Ratibad police station area of Bhopal. Police sources said that the incident came to light late on Thursday night after the child's mother noticed that she was constantly crying. When she asked the child why she was crying she pointed toward her private part indicating that it was hurting and then pointed toward her uncle.

He also said that upon receiving her complaint, the investigators contacted the child helpline following which the child was counseled with utmost caution adding that a case has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the law.