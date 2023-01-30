Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons died and two others were injured on Monday when a railway engine collided head-on with an inspection trolly in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. According to Railway sources, the accident took place near Bhoma during a trial run on the newly constructed broad gauge line between Seoni to Nainpur.

They further revealed that the inspection trolly, with five people on board including an officer, was heading for Bhoma from Seoni when it collided with an engine that was being used for a trial run on the constructed broad gauge line between Seoni to Nainpur.

Seeing that the engine was on a collision course with the inspection trolly, two persons out of the five onboard the trolly jumped out. Although they suffered injuries their lives were saved.

As for those who were unable to avoid the collision one died on the spot and the officer succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to a nearby hospital. Railway sources said that the remaining person has sustained grievous injuries and currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

Railway officials said an inquiry has been ordered into the case and the exact reason behind the collision can be known only after the investigation is complete.

Earlier this month three people died and 12 others were injured after a truck rammed into a stationary bus on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. Police sources said that the incident took place near Barkheda village on the National Highway 46 after the bus, which was headed towards Kanpur from Ahmedabad, developed a flat tyre.

They further revealed when the tyre of the bus was being changed, the truck hit the bus from behind, killing three persons and injuring 12 others adding the injured were admitted to the district hospital.