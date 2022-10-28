Tikramgarh: Six persons were arrested on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Tikramgarh for the alleged gangrape of a 23-year-old woman on Wednesday night. All the accused have been charged with rape, unnatural sex, and assault.

The victim (23) was summoned by Arvind Sahu, who was previously acquainted with her, to an area where she was picked up by another accused, Rahul Yadav. The duo reached a desolate spot where Sahu, alongside four others, was present, said a police official.

Also read: Deaf, mute woman raped by 3 men in Rajasthan's Udaipur

"Subsequently, she was taken to an under-construction building and raped in turns by all accused. She registered a complaint at the police station the next morning, following which the accused have all been rounded up," Tikramgarh SP Prashant Khare said. The accused had consumed alcohol, and the torture continued throughout the night, he further added.