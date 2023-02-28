Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman lost her child after she was kicked and punched in her stomach by miscreants who abducted her in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning. The victim Tuesday reached the District Collector's office with her blood-soaked fetus to complain about police inaction in the gruesome case.

The incident took place in Barkheda village of the Pohri police station area in the district. The victim (name withheld) told ETV Bharat that early Monday morning she had gone out to relieve herself when three people, whom she identified as Toran, Jandail, and Srilal, held her forcibly and started kicking and punching her.

"They had some dispute with my husband that was going on for several months. When I went out at around 5 am to relieve myself, they beat me with sticks and kicked me. Later in the day, I had a lot of pain in my stomach following which I lost my child," she said. She claimed that the three attackers tied her and kept her hostage for about three hours during which they tore her clothes and assaulted her.

When the relatives informed the police about this incident, the police reached the spot and freed the victim. However, the accused managed to flee from the spot. Pohri police station in-charge Balwinder Singh Dhillon said that on the basis of the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case. "The accused are on the run. We will soon trace and arrest them," the officer said, adding that the case has been registered under sections 294, and 534 and SC/ST Act.

