Sagar (MP): Shiv Sena (UBT) activists raised slogans against Valentine's Day celebrations and displayed oil-soaked sticks to deter couples from celebrating the festival of love in public on Tuesday in Sagar town of Madhya Pradesh. A party functionary said activists did not get to use the sticks as youngsters got the message and stayed away from engaging in "objectionable behaviour" on the occasion.

A video of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) workers oiling their sticks and raising slogans against Valentine's Day celebrations went viral on social media. Jahan Milenge Bittu-Sona, tod denge kona kona (wherever couples are found they will be given befitting treatment)," the party activists were heard shouting in the video.

A Shiv Sena functionary said Valentine's Day is a foreign festival and against Indian traditions. We oppose Valentine's Day as it is a foreign festival and a symbol of a perverted mentality. As part of our protest, we deployed Shiv Sainiks at parks, restaurants and other spots to keep a vigil and stop couples from indulging in obscene acts, Shiv Sena's Up Rajya Pramukh (deputy state head) Pappu Tiwari told PTI.

The Shiv Sena is not against love, but against love jihadis who lure our sisters and daughters. India is known for the love of Mira-Mohan, Heer-Ranjha and Laila-Majnu but in the name of Valentine's Day, obscenity will not be accepted, he warned.

On occasion, he said a rally was taken out by party members from Makronia to Dr Hari Singh Gour University. We didn't use the oiled sticks against anyone as youngsters got the message without using force. We didn't indulge in any violence. We are just against obscenity, Tiwari added. PTI