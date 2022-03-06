Rewa: Haryana singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary was admitted to hospital in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh after complaining of stomach pain on Saturday night. She was sent back to the hotel post her treatment. According to sources, Sapna Chaudhary had visited Satna to participate in a programme organized by the jewellery businessmen of Rampur Baghelan town.

The programme lasted from 8 pm to midnight when her health deteriorated. Sapna Choudhary took rest till 9 am on Sunday and then left for Khajuraho via Satna, by road. Sapna is a famous singer dancer of Haryana who started her career with an orchestra team. Initially, she used to participate in the Ragni Competition in Haryana and adjoining states along with the Ragni parties. Chaudhary has also been a part of 'Bigg Boss 11' and performed in many Bollywood films.

