Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange incident, the railway department issued a notice to Lord Bajrang Bali asking the deity alleging that 'He' had grabbed its land and urged 'Him' to vacate it within seven days. The department has warned that action would be taken if the land is not vacated.

Temple was constructed on railway land: The construction of the Gwalior-Sheopur broad gauge line is underway. The temple of Lord Bajrang Bali is in the middle of the broad gauge line in the Sabalgarh tehsil of Morena district. The land, where the temple is located belongs to the railways. Thus, the railway department issued a notice to Lord Bajrang Bali on February 8 addressing the deity as an encroacher.

A seven-day deadline: In the railway department's letter, which went viral on social media, stated that Lord Bajrang Bali has encroached on the railway land by building a temple in Sabalgarh. It has further asked to vacate the railway land within seven days. The letter said that if the place is not vacated then the administration will take action. The responsibility for the damages and expenses will be borne by Lord Bajrang Bali, the letter read.

A copy of this notice, issued by the senior section engineer of Jhansi Railway Board, Jaura Alapur, has also been sent to Assistant Divisional Engineer Gwalior and GRP Police Station in-charge, Gwalior. Manoj Mathur, public relations officer of Jhansi Railway Division said the notice is incorrect and will be rectified. The name of Lord Bajrang Bali has been written instead of the owner of the temple by mistake, Mathur said.