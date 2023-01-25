Indore/Bhopal/Gwalior/Jabalpur: Rright-wing organizations held protests against the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" in parts of Madhya Pradesh on the day of the film's release on Wednesday, forcing some theatres in Indore and Bhopal to cancel the morning shows. The film has been opposed by someR Right-wing alleging that its song called "Besharam Rang" hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

In Bhopal, Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest at Rangmahal Cinema Hall and forced the theatre owner to remove the poster of "Pathaan". The protesters also torn the film's posters. The reports of protest and cancellation of the shows was confirmed by Basant Laddha, Vice President of the Chest Association.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Bajrang Dal coordinator said, "Shah Rukh Khan is a traitor, he helps Pakistan with India's money. The cinema hall owners who will screen this film are advised not to do so and if the film is still released then they will not be spared." During this, a large number of police forces were also present on the spot.

In Gwalior, the Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest and road blockade outside the multiplex located in Deendayal Mall. Eyewitnesses said that the police force didn't allow the protesters to go inside so they staged a protest on the road. Bajrang Dal's Gwalior district secretary Raju Goswami said that they held a peaceful protest to demand that the screening of the movie be stopped. The protest will be intensified later if the screening continues, he said.

Also read: Protest erupts in Bihar's Bhagalpur over screening of 'Pathaan'

"All Hindu organizations have announced that this film will not be allowed to be screened in any theatre as it insults the Hindus," he added. Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said that the security has been bolstered at all protest prone areas, as the police force has been deployed at every intersection, theatre, and mall. He said that all the theatre operators have been asked to schedule the shows of the film.

In Indore, the activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch waived saffron flags at Sapna-Sangeeta cinema hall in protest against the movie and recited Hanuman Chalisa, eyewitnesses said, adding that some of them were also seen carrying sticks. Some of the protesters entered the theatre and asked the audience to move out.

The protesters said they would not allow the movie to be screened in the cinema hall. Besides, Bajrang Dal activists also staged a protest against "Pathaan" at Kastur cinema hall in the city and shouted slogans against Shah Rukh Khan. Police personnel were deployed at both the theatres in view of the protests by right-wing organizations.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against an unidentified person for allegedly raising an objectionable slogan during the protest, an official said. The FIR was filed after some members of Muslim community objected to the slogan and staged an agitation.

A protest was held by an organization on the premises of Kastur Talkies against "Pathaan" where an unidentified person raised an objectionable slogan, following which some members of a community approached the police."

Based on the complaint lodged by the members of the minority community, a case was registered against an unidentified person under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused, who allegedly raised objectionable slogans, would be identified after the examination of a video that surfaced on social media. Further steps would be taken once the accused is identified, said a police official.

"Pathaan" has been battling controversy and calls for a ban over its song "Besharam Rang", also featuring Deepika Padukone. A sequence in the song showing Padukone in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments".

The Central Board of Film Certification had directed the makers of "Pathaan" to implement "changes" in the movie, including its songs, in accordance with board guidelines, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said last month. The CBFC had asked the Yash Raj Films to submit the revised version of the spy action thriller before its release, Joshi said.