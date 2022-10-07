Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A school principal was suspended on the charges of building a 'tomb like structure', alleged to be a mazar, on the school premises in Madhya Pradesh's Kurwai area of Vidisha. The accused principal, Shaina Firdous, at the CM-Rise School in Kurwai, is alleged to have built the enshrined tomb in the school building at government expense.

As a result, the Muslim teachers started offering Namaz every Friday on the school premises. Muslim students were asked to stay home on Fridays, said an official. It got exposed following a visit to the school by Chairman of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanungo. On Thursday evening, Public Education Commissioner Abhay Verma suspended Shaina.

During his visit, Kanungo blamed the apathy of the District Education Officer for making the school a “center of religion”. During the inspection, Priyank Kanungo saw that the tomb's platform has been built in the school even as the walls had been painted in green. Authorities are likely to issue orders for demolition of the controversial construction at the school.