Ujjain (MP) : The portals of Nagchandreshwar temple in Ujjain were opened at 12 midnight on the occasion of Naag Panchami on August 02. The doors of this temple are opened once a year on the day of Naag Panchami. Naga Panchami is a day of traditional worship of snakes observed by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists.

Portals of Nagchandreshwar temple in Ujjain opened on Naag Panchami