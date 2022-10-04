Panna (MP): A man in Madhya Pradesh had luck in his favour as he found a huge diamond on Tuesday. According to reports, the man discovered a 9.64-carat diamond in a mine in Panna. Notably, Panna is famous for diamond mines.

Meena Rana Pratap, a resident of Sector 48, Noida, established a diamond mine in Bharka mine area of ​​Sirswaha by getting a lease from the diamond office in the name of his wife. After six months, on the day of Navami, he found a 9.64-carat diamond, which he deposited in the diamond office.

The precious stone may fetch up to Rs 40 lakh in the upcoming diamond auction. "I was informed by my three companions about the diamond found in Panna. After that, I set up a mine. I hoped one day my luck will definitely shine," said Rana Pratap.

