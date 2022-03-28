Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The conjugal life of Guinness World Record holder Chef Lata Tandon is on the rocks. She has become a victim of domestic violence. Lata hailing from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, has registered a complaint of domestic violence against her husband Mohit Tandon at the Civil Line police station. She has also alleged in the complaint that her husband has been carrying out courtship with another woman. She is also being tortured by her husband, besides her hubby asking her to sever ties with the latter.

World record holder Chef Lata Tandon's marital life is on the rocks

Speaking to reporters, Lata Tandon said, "I went to my husband's home but the latter heaped choicest of expletives and forced me out of the house. My husband has been carrying out an extramarital affair with a married woman for the past four months. Family members tried to persuade my husband and worked towards patch-up. But, he is not paying heed to others' advice. He has been issuing threats."

The complaint has been registered under Section 498 of the IPC, said police.

Lata had achieved the record feat and her name was registered in the Guinness World Record, for cooking continuously for 85 hours. It was the longest Cooking Marathon held in Rewa, Madya Pradesh, about two years ago. The team from India Book Record and Asia Book of Record had then visited Rewa to certify her achievements.