Bhopal: A helicopter carrying former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and two other Congress leaders made a landing on a college ground in Sehore city due to bad weather on Tuesday afternoon, a party spokesperson said.

It had been raining in the area since morning. State Congress chief Nath, the party's Madhya Pradesh in-charge J P Agrawal and MLA Jaivardhan Singh were returning to Bhopal from Agar Malwa after attending a rally, said Narendra Saluja, Nath's media coordinator.

The helicopter carrying them was forced to land on a college ground in Sehore, around 35 km from Bhopal, due to inclement weather and the three leaders then proceeded by road, he said. (with Agency inputs)