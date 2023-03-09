Anuppur/Ratlam/Gwalior: Six persons met a watery grave and three went missing in three separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh. Out of the six, four people of the same family drowned in a pond, after the family celebrated Holi and went to take a bath at the pond in MP's Ratlam district. The incident took place on Wednesday in a field outside Delanpur village where a man, his wife and the wife's two brothers were drowned.

The couple had married last month and the deceased man had come to his in-laws to celebrate his first Holi after marriage, said the police. The people of the village said that they rushed to save the victims, but by the time they could get into the pond, the victims had died. The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem said the police.

Whereas in the Anuppur district many people reached to take a bath in deep water near Hansdev's Rajnagar closed coal mine. Two people died after they slipped into a deeper level of the pond while one went missing. Subsequently, in MP's Gwalior, District General Secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha and his elder brother slipped into fast flowing current of a canal while they were returning from a function on Wednesday late in the night.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and started a search operation with the help of professional divers. The police launched a probe into three incidents and also started searching for the missing people. The higher officials deployed police as well as divers to find the missing people as soon as possible whereas the villagers are also helping the police to find the missing.