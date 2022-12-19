Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav's comment comparing Goddess Sita's life story to that of a divorced woman triggered a major controversy. The Minister's statement, made during the Karsevak Samman ceremony, sparked outrage from the rival political parties.

The minister, while speaking about the epic story of Lord Ram and his consort Sita, raised complicated issues surrounding the life struggles of the Ramayana's central female character.

Talking about the epic's female protagonist, Yadav said, "Goddess Sita was asked to leave her kingdom when she was pregnant. She gave birth to two sons, Luv and Kush, in the forest. Even after suffering so much and living a life similar to that of a divorced woman, she taught her sons respect for their father. After facing so many hardships in life, Goddess Sita has plunged inside Mother Earth. To say it in a simple language, she committed suicide in front of her husband."

He also talked about Lord Shiva drinking poison to save the world. He said, "Shiva drank poison and gave nectar to others. That is why he is known as 'Neelkanth'- the one with blue throat." The minister further said, "Similarly, Lord Ram's life was so full of struggles yet, he remained humble at every step."

Minister Mohan Yadav attended the felicitation ceremony of 94 karsevaks of the Nagda Khachrod assembly constituency of Ujjain district as the chief guest on Sunday night. His indecent remarks against goddess Sita have outraged the public, the video of which is doing rounds on social media. However, no clarification has been given by the minister on this whole matter till now.