Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man brutally thrashed a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district after she asked him to marry her on Wednesday. The police arrested the accused, after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows a man hitting his girlfriend violently after she asked him to marry. In the video, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her. The accused got frustrated and started to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face. He kept assaulting the girl until she fainted. The accused has been identified as Pankaj Tripathi.

MP Man slaps, kicks girlfriend in MP after she asks him to marry her

Also read: Woman tied to tree and beaten up by husband in MP's Alot

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and admitted the girl to a hospital. The victim's family refused to lodge any complaint against the youth, police sources said. The accused was detained under Section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released. The victim has lodged a complaint against the person, who shot and circulated the video, and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, police sources said. Due to negligence in the case, SP Navneet Bhasin suspended the woman station in charge Shweta Maurya. Later, the house of the accused has been razed to the ground with a bulldozer.