Ujjain: The newly constructed Mahakaal corridor, which will give a glimpse of Lord Shiva in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. It is set to contribute to the city's economy by Rs 300 crore. Among the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, the Mahakaal temple at Ujjain is one of them.

This Lord Shiva temple in Madhya Pradesh is south-facing, which gives a separate identity to this religious place. Devotees from all over the country visit the Mahakaal temple at Ujjain to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva. The devotees will go to the Mahakaleshwar temple through the Mahakal corridor, which will accommodate 20,000 devotees at a time.

This corridor will protect people from the sun and rain and will also facilitate the journey to the Hibath temple. Experts say that with the construction of this corridor, the number of devotees of Mahakal will double in the city of Ujjain. Right now, three crore people come here every year for the darshan of Mahakal due to which the economic growth of the city is also likely to reach about Rs 300 crore.

Ujjain is called the city of temples. The city hosts Simhastha every 12 years. On the occasion of Mahashivratri and Nag Panchami, the Mahakal temple attracts a huge crowd of devotees. This is the reason why the development of the temple and the surroundings of the complex were well planned. Mahakal Lok was conceived in 2017 and after detailed consultation with experts, the construction was undertaken.

This is probably the largest public open space project under the Smart City Mission in India. The first phase of the project has been completed at a cost of Rs 316.18 crore. The plan from the city level to the temple entrance was designed keeping in mind the traffic congestion in the main city. A circular blue pond is seen in the Mahakal Lok, in the centre of which is a grand idol of Lord Shiva.

After the inauguration of the newly built Mahakaal Lok (corridor) on Tuesday, the corridor will be thrown open for the public from October 12. Mahakal Lok will be a treasure trove for those seeking information about Lord Shiva. Devotees visiting from across the country and abroad will get to know different incarnations of Lord Shiva and all about Sanatan Dharma (Eternal Religion) and mythology.