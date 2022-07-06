Bhopal: Voting for the first phase of urban body elections was held in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The polling was held across 133 urban bodies in the state. These urban bodies are in 49 districts. The 11 municipal corporations are the most important in this phase of elections, as most of these areas are counted in the areas of veteran leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

In the 11 municipal corporations in which elections were held in the first phase in the state, Bhopal was the most prominent. At the same time, the election of Indore mayor is very important for BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Similarly, Gwalior Municipal Corporation holds special importance for the BJP, as Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia come from this area. Not only this, Gwalior-Chambal is the area where maximum MLAs had rebelled while in Congress and brought down Kamal Nath's government.