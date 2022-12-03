Indore: Following an uproar over the contents of a book being taught at the Government Law College Indore, an FIR was registered on Saturday against the author and publisher of the book, as well as the principal and the concerned professor for promoting enmity between groups as well as hurting religious sentiments.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad issued strong opposition after the book, titled 'Mass Violence and Criminal Justice Method', was taught in a class recently. Dr. Farhat Khan, the author, argued it was necessary to oppose revocation of Article 370, which removed the special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, she has also accused Hindi national dailies of 'peddling lies', apart from making questionable comments regarding unrest in Punjab.

The FIR was lodged after a complaint from a college student, and hours after state Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed Indore Commissioner of Police to conduct a probe and register a case within 24 hours. Meanwhile, the principal on Saturday resigned from his position amid controversy.

“An FIR has been registered against Dr. Farhat Khan, author of the book titled ‘Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System’, Amar Law Publication, principal of the institute Dr. Inam Ur Rahman, and professor Mirza Mojiz Baig.

They are booked under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code,” Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said.

The book contained “very objectionable content against Hindu community, RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Durga Vahini" ABVP College Unit President Dipendra Singh Thakur noted.