Indore (MP): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has decided to open its state-of-the-art laboratories to students of other academic institutions through a virtual mechanism as part of its new Online Teaching Laboratories programme, an official said on Monday.

The Online Teaching Laboratories will extend access to world-class laboratories to other academic institutions, with experiments, which have been designed to cover the syllabus of many universities, being conducted online with real-time demonstration, said Professor Anand Parey, Dean of Resource Generation at IIT Indore.

The labs will be interactive where students can clarify their doubts instantly, he added. As per a statement released by the prestigious institution, students of other academic institutions were allowed to visit these facilities as part of a tour, earlier, but now they would be able to use these for academic purposes.

IIT Indore is already conducting a “Vigyan par Charcha” programme to provide hands-on knowledge on various subjects to the schoolchildren and teachers. "Laboratory classes will provide students with first-hand experience and opportunity to explore methods used by practitioners in their respective disciplines. Students will be given an e-certificate on successful completion of laboratory sessions. Details are available on the website of IIT Indore," he said.

PTI