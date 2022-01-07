Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of the income tax department conducted raids at the residence of Congress leader and former Municipality President Shankar Rai and his brothers in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Thursday.

A total of six crores including some documents related to a Benami property worth crores were recovered following the searches wherein of the six crores, one crore was recovered from a water tank.

The Rai family is into the liquor and public transport business, they own a fleet of buses, and also operate petrol stations in Damoh while one of Rai's brothers, Kamal Rai is a BJP leader.

Nearly 200 personnel, including I-T department staffers and policemen from Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior carried out searches at various premises of the businessman and his brothers Kamal Rai, Raju Rai and Sanjay Rai.

The officials are also scrutinizing the documents that contain the list of liquor shops registered in the name of various persons. A similar case has also come to the fore in which three liquor shops have been found allotted in the name of a person named Mahendra Chaurasia, who works as a conductor in Maa Vaishno Devi Bus Service.

Infuriated by the action of the Income Tax Department team that arrived from Jabalpur, the family also lodged a protest against the raid.

The Rai family also set a bundle of notes on fire. As soon as the information was received, the police force, including Superintendent of Police DR Teniwar, reached the spot.

The department has meanwhile refused to say anything on the action.

