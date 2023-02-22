Chhatarpur: The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the death of a 10-year-old girl, who was brought to Bageshwar Dham chief Pandit Dhirendra Shastri for treatment before her death on Sunday, sources said. The MP Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report in this regard from Collector and Superintendent of Police, Chhatarpur within a week.

As per officials, a woman named Indira Malviya hailing from Barmer district of Rajasthan came to Pandit Dhirendra Shastri at Bageshwar Dham with her ailing daughter. It is said that the Bageshwar Dham chief gave Bhabhuti (ash smeared on the face) to the girl child and said that it would “calm” her. Shastri later asked the woman to take her daughter away.

However the girl died shortly afterwards. The mother of the deceased girl alleged that she did not even get a government ambulance to take her daughter's body back home. The family said they were compelled to hire a private ambulance for Rs 11,500 to reach their home in Rajasthan. The mother of the deceased girl further alleged that the members of the Dham Management Committee at the Kubereshwar Dham thrashed her.

She alleged that the Dham Management Committee members forced her family to pay them Rs 50,000. “They threatened to put us in jail if we failed to pay them the money,” she said. Malviya has lodged a complaint at the Mandi police station in Sehore in this regard. In her complaint Malviya has sought action against the Kubereshwar Dham Committee members for assaulting her. The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Police in three weeks.