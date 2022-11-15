Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A married Hindu woman in the Gandhinagar area has accused a Muslim advocate of threatening her and forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him. The victim woman also accused the police of not registering a case under relevant sections. On the other hand, Muslim advocate Aftab Pathan refuting the allegations said that the woman is trying to defame him because he had registered a complaint against her for animal trafficking.

The incident is from the Gandhinagar police station area of ​​Indore where the victim alleged that advocate Aftab, a resident of the area, stopped her in the middle of the road and held her hand and threatened to kill her if she doesn't leave her husband, convert to Islam and marry him. The victim warned, "The advocate has been harassing me in different ways for the last two years. If no strict action is taken against Aftab, I will die by suicide in front of the Collector's office."

Also read: 10 members of Christian outfit booked for religious conversion of children in Damoh

While speaking to the media, Aftab said, "The woman living in front of my house has been constantly harassing me in different ways. There is no truth in the allegations that she is making. I have been complaining about the woman in various departments for the last two years, but now no action has been taken by the police against the woman. Now, I will demand an appeal and absolute inquiry in Indore High Court."

Gandhinagar police station in-charge SK Bhaskar said, "A case has been registered against the advocate based on a complaint lodged by the victim. At present, the matter is being investigated. A case of mutual enmity was registered against both the parties, but they both submitted a conceptual agreement stating they do not want any further investigation." Bhaskar further said that, "on the initial complaint of the victim, the case was registered against the advocate under sections 294, 506 and 509 of IPC."