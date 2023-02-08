Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Compassionate Appointment Policy under which government jobs will be provided to the eligible sons and daughters of deceased government employees. With the latest amendment, the state government stated that job appointments would also be offered to the married daughters of dead employees.

Government spokesperson Vishwas Sarang said that this decision of the government will give a further boost to women's empowerment in the state. As per the rules of compassionate appointment dated September 29, 2014, there is no provision for giving job to a daughter till the son is alive. In the case of the late RS Rathore, a bench of the Indore High Court has given an order in which it has been said that the state government cannot do gender discrimination in compassionate appointments.

After the court's decision, a proposal was made by the state government to offer a job to Shraddha Malvi, daughter of late RS Rathore. Vishwas Sarang said that "Government is not taking this decision just for one case, but now onwards it is being included in the policy, the Chief Minister has directed the General Administration Department to prepare a policy soon."

Also read: Indian-American student named by Johns Hopkins as the 'world's brightest' for second consecutive year