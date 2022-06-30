Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country that will offer medical education and engineering courses in Hindi. The Chief Minister said that the decision has been taken to give equal opportunity to students, who lack expertise in the English language. “Our talented students fail to get equal opportunity due to lack of expertise in the English language,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that that Congress government led by the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath had stopped the schemes of the poor, but when BJP came to power we relaunched the schemes again. Sambal scheme was launched for the welfare of the downtrodden, but Kamal Nath had committed a sin by withdrawing it.

While campaigning for Mayoral candidate Amrita here on Wednesday, he said, "Now you can become a doctor by studying in Hindi. It was Britishers, who left the country but did not take back English. This was a conspiracy of a handful of people, who imposed English on us. Now education sector would be revamped and we would make Madhya Pradesh free from English. Hence, we have taken the decision to implement Hindi as a medium of instruction in engineering and medical education." He claimed that the government would allocate money for the uplift of the poor in the next three years. Talking about the Khandwa pipeline he announced Rs 1.25 crore for the project.

Furthermore, he said that Kishore Kumar was a unique singer and he was born on August 4 in Madhya Pradesh so the State government will celebrate his birthday as Gaurav Diwas. He also presented a report card of BJP led Madhya Pradesh government. Later, he announced the names of the 50 candidates, who are contesting in municipal corporation elections and appealed to people to vote for them. Taking about Mayoral candidate Amrita, he said, "She is having a good administrative experience and if she is elected, she redress the people's grievances and strives for the development of the Corporation."