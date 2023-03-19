Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): She did not let her grief stop her from fulfilling her father's dream even if he would not be there to see it. Three hours after her father died, Riya Valmiki reached the examination centre to appear for her class XII boards from Banwar village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh. With a heavy heart and tears rolling down her cheeks, she completed her paper and then returned home, where her family was preparing for the last rites.

Shishu Valmiki, the girl's father had suffered a massive heart attack on Saturday morning and died at around 6 am. The family members were shocked by his sudden death. Soon relatives, friends, and villagers gathered at the house. Preparations started for performing the last rites. But, Riya, a class XII student of Vivekananda School in Banwar had to go to the examination centre as she had her chemistry paper on that day.

Riya's father always encouraged her to study and wanted to see her established in life. Her wish to fulfill her father's dreams helped her to control her emotions and she appeared for her board examination at 9 am. In the meantime, her family members made arrangements for the last rites and waited for Riya to return. After completing her examination, Riya rushed home and cried uncontrollably hugging her father's body.

The incident comes two days after a student from West Bengal's Birbhum district appeared for her class XII board examination and then straightaway went to the funeral ghat for her father's last rites. She was accompanied by her neighbors to the exam center. Her father, Ashtam Dalui, too had died of heart attack.