Bhopal: A district court in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa has convicted 39 people and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and acquitted two persons for the lack of witnesses and evidence for attacking police during a curfew eight years ago. The curfew took place on July 30, 2014. The curfew was imposed in the district after the murder of a youth Sushil. During the curfew, the Muslim community pelted stones and threw hot water at the police, after which several policemen were injured.

After the conviction, Madhya Pradesh Jamiat Ulema President, Haji Mohammad Haroon reacted strongly and said, "A large number of Muslims have been convicted in the case. In the verdict that no one has been given testimony and only policemen have given their statements. As far as we know there was a murder case in Khandwa and after which people attacked the Muslim community."

Muhammad Haroon said, "All the people, who have been sentenced are innocent as during the riots, the Muslim community was persecuted a lot at that time, they were beaten, and on the contrary, cases were registered against Muslims. We will knock on the door of the High Court and hope for the acquittal of all who were convicted."