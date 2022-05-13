Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A couple in Madhya Pradesh Dhar have set a precedent of sorts by giving the hand of their daughter-in-law to another man, after losing their son due to Corona.

Yugprakash Tiwari, a retired SBI manager, lost his son, Priyank Tiwari, due to Covid-19 last year. The deceased left behind his wife Richa and a nine-year-old daughter Anya Tiwari. Considering the future of their daughter-in-law and granddaughter, the Tiwari couple decided to find a match for their daughter-in-law. Both searched for a suitable groom like her own parents and helped her to start a new life. On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, Richa tied the knot with Varun Mishra and shifted to Nagpur with her daughter. Tiwari couple also gifted a bungalow which they bought for their son in Nagpur to the newlyweds.

With tears in her eyes, Priyank's mother says, "nobody knows what's in store for us in the future and this life is very unpredictable". Tiwari said that she has 'long life ahead and needs a proper companion, so we took this decision."

