Anuppur (MP): Congress MLA Suneel Saraf was booked for celebratory firing with a pistol on the occasion of the new year party at his hometown in Kotma, an official said on Monday. Saraf is an MLA from the Kotma assembly constituency of the district. A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, a Bollywood song 'Mai Hu Don' is being heard in the background and the MLA is seen firing with a revolver from the stage on the occasion of his birthday and new year. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajeev Pawar said, "A case was registered at Kotma police station in the district in this regard. Based on the complaint, a preliminary investigation was conducted in which the video was examined and identification was conducted."

Also read: Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Bihar's Saharsa

"Based on the preliminary investigation of the video, a case was registered against the Congress MLA Saraf under Section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and section 25 (9) arms acts. Further investigation into the matter is on and action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Congress MLA Saraf, however, clarified his celebratory firing incident. Saraf, while speaking to a news agency said, "I have done celebratory firing with a gun used in Diwali. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has converted the Diwali gun into a licensed pistol. I am ready for the investigation into the matter." Notably, this is not the first time that the Congress MLA has landed in controversy, he has always been in the headlines due to his activities and making remarks against the policies of the BJP government. (With agency inputs)