MP Congress Media head KK Mishra was heard abusing Brahmin on camera
Published on: 39 minutes ago
MP Congress Media head KK Mishra was heard abusing Brahmin on camera
Published on: 39 minutes ago
Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Department President KK Mishra was heard abusing Brahmin society on camera. Although Mishrat has rejected this video and said the video is a fabricated one. he says "This is a conspiracy against me by some BJP people. I have posted the video of that interview on my social media sites. You can listen to each word that I spoke clearly in that video."
Further details awatied
Loading...