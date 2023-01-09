Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17th 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' convention at Indore here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal' is the theme of this convention being organised at a physical venue for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief guest of the event is Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali while the special guest of honour is Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, sources said. More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries have registered for the event. A commemorative postal stamp titled 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' is to be released on the occasion to underscore the importance of legal, secure and skilled migration.

In a tweet on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally."

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore – the start of the 17th edition of the three-day event. Chouhan in an address at the venue in Indore welcomed delegates to India’s heartland, saying the state had rolled out carpets of flowers as an invitation. He encouraged participants to avail themselves of the spirit of hospitality of the people of his state.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was also seen singing songs at the grand further said that the Indian youth have innovative ideas. However, to make a successful innovation, they need to create a roadmap, work hard on the roadmap, learn to sail against the tide and have the courage to take risks. Then only an innovative idea can be converted into a successful venture, he added.

A large number of NRIs from all over the world attended the conference and expressed interest to invest in new India. In the first session of the programme, President of Guyana Mohammad Irfan Ali, President of Suriname Chandrika Prasad Santokhi and Member of Parliament from Australia Janta Macrenhas and others described the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan' as a milestone for new business opportunities with Madhya Pradesh.

In a social media post, the CM said, India’s non-resident youth had made a mark on the global stage, especially in the realm of technology. He said that in several situations if it weren’t for an Indian, projects would fail to take off.