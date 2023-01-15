Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday expressed anguish over the use of objectionable language against him and his family during a protest by the Karni Sena in Bhopal. A 30-year-old Karni Sena activist from Haryana was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raising objectionable slogans against Chouhan during the protest in the state capital over their various demands, a police official said on Saturday.

A video had surfaced on social media in which the man was heard shouting slogans in obscene language against the CM during a protest by the outfit at Jamboree Maidan in BHEL township here a few days back. On Sunday, Chouhan in a Twitter post expressed distress over the incident without naming the Karni Sena.

Recently, indecent language was used during an agitation. The people have the right to criticise the Chief Minister, but the use of indecent language for the mother (Chouhan's mother) who passed away years ago in my childhood has disturbed me, the CM tweeted. He said an apology has been sought in this matter. I also pray to my mother, wherever she is, to forgive these children. I have no grudge against them now. You all are our own and if someone our own commits any mistake then they cannot be separated, he said.

In another tweet, Chouhan said he is committed to the welfare of all and has worked for the development of all sections of society and will continue to do so in the future. After the video of the protest in Bhopal surfaced, Karni Sena's office-bearers in MP tendered an apology over the use of such language and said those people were not part of the main protest.

The Karni Sena held a four-day protest from January 8 in support of their 21 demands, including no arrest to be made without a probe into the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases, reservations be given only once to a family (one generation), and to curb inflation. Karni Sena activist Okendra Rana, who was arrested from his home at Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday, was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (uttering obscene words) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), a police official said on Saturday.

Another case related to alleged objectionable sloganeering against the CM has been registered against an unidentified person in Gwalior, Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said. He said a man has been arrested by Bhopal police and he may be brought to Gwalior for further probe.

Members of the Kirar Samaj and OBC Mahasabha held a protest in Gwalior on Friday over the language used against Chouhan and had submitted a memorandum to police authorities. (PTI)