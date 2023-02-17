Chhindwara: Four persons died and 10 others were injured as a pick-up truck filled with devotees overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district while on its way to the Mahashivaratri festival in Panchmarhi's Chauragarh area. Among those injured, four are critically injured and currently under treatment, officials said. The vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in the Junnardeo area.

The vehicle was en route to Narmadapuram district to partake in the fair when the accident took place about 50 km away from district headquarters, police officials stated. Subsequently, all those injured have been admitted to Junnardeo Primary Health Centre for treatment, they added.

According to preliminary information, it has been revealed that the driver lost control in the narrow stretch of road, leading to the mishap. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi (16), Sachin Uikey (10 ) Kishan Kadwe (40) and Hemendra Kadwe (age unknown), all of whom hailed from Athner tehsil in Betul district.

Meanwhile, in a similar accident, four persons were killed in Rajasthan's Ajmer late on Thursday night as an LPG-cylinder-filled truck rammed against another carrying marble. The deceased included drivers of the two vehicles, as well as two others in their house located near the spot. Fire from the accident burnt residences and commercial establishments in the vicinity, and was brought under control towards Friday morning. The incident caused massive traffic jam on National Highway 8, with traffic flow normalized in the morning.