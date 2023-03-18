Three persons died and several missing when a boat capsized at Chambal river in Madhya Pradesh

Morena/Karauli (Madya Pradesh): Three persons including one woman drowned after a group of 17 devotees on their way to visit Karauli Devi were swept away by the Chambal river. The locals along with the administration were able to rescue 11 people so far. Search and rescue operation for the rest of the people is going on.

A tragic incident occurred at the border of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where the group of about 17 individuals from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh were headed to Karauli district in Rajasthan to visit Kaila Devi. The accident happened at Rodhai Ghat in Mandalay.

As per the latest reports, three individuals, including one woman, have been found dead, while 8 others have been rescued with the help of local divers. The search operation for the remaining missing individuals is still ongoing. Upon receiving the information, the police and administrative officials reached the spot to manage the situation.

According to eyewitness accounts, the group got swept away in the river Chambal due to the strong current at Rodhai Ghat area. Immediately, the nearby villagers rushed to the spot and were able to rescue eight people, while the search and rescue operation for the remaining individuals is still ongoing. The Morena Collector confirmed the death of three people.

"A total of 17 people were swept away in the Chambal river, out of which 8 people have escaped safely, the bodies of 3 people have been removed from the river. Others are missing. NDRF and other teams have reached the spot, with the help of divers, the missing people are being searched for,” Morena Collector Ankit Asthana said.

After getting the information about the incident, Karauli Collector Ankit Kumar Singh, SP Narayan Tonkas along with police administration and SDRF jawans have also reached the spot. At present, relief and rescue work is going on.

Every year Lakhi Mela is held before Chaitra Navratri at the famous temple of Kaila Devi in Karauli. In which devotees from all over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other regions also arrive. A large number of them are also pedestrians. This time this fair is starting from 19 March Sunday. For this reason, hikers have started reaching Kailadevi.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of individuals visiting religious sites, especially during the ongoing pandemic. The authorities have urged people to take necessary precautions and follow all safety guidelines while travelling and visiting public places.