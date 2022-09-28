Guna: The BJP Minority Morcha leader has been allegedly attacked for seeking a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. Police have arrested one accused in the incident and registered a case into the matter. BJP Minority Morcha District President Zakir Bawdi said he had issued a press note seeking a ban on the PFI describing the activities of PFI as suspicious.

Bawdi said that unknown miscreants attacked him with a sword in the Colonelganj area causing serious injuries to his legs and head. He was later admitted to a local hospital. Police have registered a case against the attackers on the complaint of the BJP leader. ATS Bhopal has arrested Mohsin Qureshi, an activist associated with the PFI organization in the case.

The government on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India and several of its associates under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. Besides PFI, the organizations which were also declared banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) include Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

