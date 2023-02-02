Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government issued a notice changing the name of the village of Islam Nagar in the Bhopal district to Jagdishpur with immediate effect on Thursday.

"In pursuance of no objection conveyed by Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs....., the State Government hereby change the name of the village of Islam Nagar District Bhopal as Jagdishpur with immediate effect," read the Gazette notification. The notification informing of the name change also informed that the union government has not objected to the decision.

Islamnagar is a historical destination made famous due to its rich legacy of being the capital city of the princely state of Bhopal for a short duration. It lies in the Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh, on the Bhopal-Berasia road, at a distance of 12 km from the state's main city. The original name for the village of Islamnagar was Jagadishpur, a place where the Rajputs ruled. The Afghan commander Dost Mohammad Khan came along in the 18th century and took the city into his custody. He christened it Islamnagar or the 'city of Islam'.

Dost Mohammad established the princely state of Bhopal and declared Islamnagar as his capital city. However, this rule was short-lived as in the year 1723 Nizam-ul-Mulk took the Islamnagar Fort under his control. Finally, it came under the rule of the Scindias from 1806 to 1817. The development comes when there is already a political outrage over the renaming of 'Mughal Gardens' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to 'Amrit Udyan'.