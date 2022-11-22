Indore: The craze for mangoes throughout the Indian summer is well-known to the layman. However, a shiny new entrant among various breeds this year is the 'Miyazaki mango'. Straight out of Japan and famous worldwide, a nursery in Indore has started cultivating these mangoes. By far the costliest among all other breeds with a price of Rs 2,70,000 per kg.

Recently, this mango came into the limelight in Madhya Pradesh when a gardener couple from Jabalpur deployed four guards and accompanying dogs to stop the theft of mangoes. Now, apart from Jabalpur, there is a huge demand for this expensive mango in other areas, including Indore, Bhopal, therefore, a nursery director from Rajasthan Mahendra Kumar Gupta has made saplings available to some farmers of Indore after preparing saplings of this expensive mango plant.

In India, it has sold for a price of Rs 2,70,000 per kg. There's only one farmer in Madhya Pradesh, who grows this. Named after Miyazaki city in Japan, each mango weighs about 330 grams and contains major quantities of beta carotene antioxidant and folic acid. The sugar percentage in each fruit is comparatively lower at 15-20 per cent.