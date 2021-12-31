Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Humans' love for biryani is immense. But, ever heard of an animal relishing biryani every day? Strange, however, it's true. Bhuri, a goat from Lohari in Madhya Pradesh, loves to eat biryani every day instead of eating vegetables and leaves of various trees.

Raised by Rafiq, a farmer, Bhuri loves to eat non-vegetarian food with great fervour which includes mutton biryani, fish, eggs among many other dishes. Awe-struck by this habit of Bhuri, people from far and wide come to see her.

To ascertain the facts, a team of ETV Bharat reached Lohari village and was shocked to find the claims were true.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rafiq said that he has raised Bhuri since she was a kid. He also said that Bhuri has been eating non-vegetarian food for the last three years. Rafiq said that Bhuri needs chicken biryani daily. Along with this, she also needs fish, mutton-biryani, eggs.