Indore: Police have arrested Wasim Khan (50) (a.k.a Babuji and Aslam Khan) from Nashik, Ayub Qureshi (55) from Mumbai and others, in connection to the MDMA drugs case. They were produced before the court on 30th of January, following which Wasim and Ayub were further sent to police remand till 10th of February.

The other accused were also sent to jail. After 10th of February, if needed they will be produced before the court and once again taken into remand. Wasim is also an accused in Gulshan Kumar murder case. Reportedly, around 18 accused have been arrested in connection to the case. Some of them are being investigated whereas few are already been sent to jail.

More number of arrests is expected after further investigation into the matter takes place. Ved Prakash of Hyderabad, Dinesh Aggarwal of Tent, and others were initially arrested and over 70 kg of MDMA drugs was ceased from their possession.

Gaurav a.k.a Montu was also arrested from Indore in connection to the case. Gaurav a resident of Bandra in Mumbai currently a resident of Nashik, was arrested in a murder case in 1996 and was imprisoned for three months. He was also arrested in Gulshan Kumar murder case and was imprisoned for three years in Arthur Road Jail.

After being released from the jail he came in contact with Ayub in 2001, who allegedly got him involved in dealing of drugs to overcome his financial crisis. Following which, he was introduced to Raes Khan. Ayub a resident of Bandra in Mumbai was working as a butcher. Here, he got introduced to drug consumers.

He is also an accused in 1993 Mumbai serial blast case. He was also in contact with Tiger Memon and other accused from whom blast materials and firearms were recovered by the Mumbai police in this case. He was imprisoned for 32 months in connection to the MDMA drugs case. After being released, he still continued the drugs business. He was then sent to Aurangabad jail and was released in 2008.