Indore: Madhya Pradesh police have arrested the man who left a threatening letter to blow-up Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a bomb.

The accused identified as Daya aka Narendra Singh originally belongs to Raebareily in Uttar Pradesh but has been living away from home for the past several years. He was apprehended in the Nagda area in Ujjain district and brought to Indore.

Rahul Gandhi, set to arrive in Indore for his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, received a death threat last week. A letter was discovered in the Juni Indore police station vicinity at a candy store.

The message threatened to detonate bombs across the city, assassinate former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and assassinate Rahul Gandhi. Narendra Singh had threatened other people in the past as well through phone calls and letters. He was found after the police scoured more than 200 CCTV cameras throughout the area.

Police had also conducted raids in hotels, lodges, and railway stations in about six cities including Indore and Nagda. The accused had also reportedly participated in a program in the Khalsa Stadium where former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamalnath also made an appearance.