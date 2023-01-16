Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A man stabbed his wife with a five feet iron rod over a domestic row in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni. The woman was rushed to the hospital and the road was taken out of her body. Her condition is reported to be critical.

The incident happened on Sunday night when thirty-year-old Vinod Qureshi, a resident of Katangi under Banjar Badalpar Chowki Police Station limits in Kurai, attacked his wife Bhagwati Qureshi and pierced an iron rod through her body.

Bhagwati was initially rushed to the district hospital Seoni in critical condition where after conducting an X-Ray, Dr Abhay Soni and Dr Vinanya Prasad referred her to the medical college in Nagpur. Bhagwati was brought to the hospital with the rod half inside her body in an ambulance and was assisted by (Emergency Medical Technician) EMT Hiyaram Gajbhiye.

Policeman Sandeep Dixit present in the district hospital informed the police about the incident after which, Naib tahsildar Abhishek Yadav reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the victim. The doctor at the district hospital said, "The rod entered the right side of her body rupturing her diaphragm. She was brought here in critical condition and was referred to Medical College for further treatment."

Also read: 24-yr-old woman stabbed to death in Karnataka's Kodagu

Bhagwati's father-in-law said, "I do not know what happened between my elder son Vinod and his wife Bhagwati. I have two sons, they both live separately." However, sources close to the family said that Vinod was in relation with divorced woman and that frequently led to the quarrel between the husband and the wife. On Sunday night, the quarrel took a dirty turn and Vinod pierced the road in his wife's body.

The iron rod was taken out from Bhagwati''s body after cutting it with the help of a machine grinder. Bhagwati's relatives said, "We received the information that Bhagwati was stabbed with a rod by her husband. After receiving the information, we rushed to the hospital."

The police kept the iron rod in their custody and registered a case against the accused husband who is presently absconding. The police also started an investigation into the case and the search to nab Vinod is also on.