Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A man shoved a stick into his wife's private parts and killed her by suspecting her fidelity and he died by suicide at Kumhiya village under the Mada police station area of Singrauli. Police station in-charge Mada Nagendra Pratap Singh rushed to the spot and started a probe into the incident and also sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Addressing the media, Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Verma said that the couple had a heated argument on Wednesday. On Thursday, they were informed that the woman was killed and the accused is at large. When the police started to look out for him, the police found that the accused died by suicide. The police registered a case and started a probe into the matter. Verma further said that the man suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, however, the exact reason is known after the investigation.