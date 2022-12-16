Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man on Friday was allegedly killed by his elder sibling over a money dispute here in Kuppa village of Kotwali police station area. The police rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Suman Singh Kakodia and the accused has been identified as Ramesh Kakodia. Ramesh hit Suman's head with a pipe, Ramesh has been taken into custody, according to police. TI Kotwali Apala Singh says, "There was a dispute between the two brothers over a transaction of Rs 300 and the deceased died due to a head injury. The police registered a case against the accused and are investigating the case."

The family of the deceased said that Suman had borrowed Rs 300 from Ramesh's wife which led to a clash between Ramesh and Suman. After the murder, Ramesh fled, but was later caught by the police and the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem. During the investigation, the deceased's relative said, "Both were drunk, there was a dispute over money transactions and the elder brother hit him on the head with a pipe, which led to death."