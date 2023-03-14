Chhatarpur: A man was found hanging after being bashed up by a family whose daughter eloped with the man's son in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said. The wife of the deceased identified as Udha Ahirwar has accused the girl's family of hanging her husband to death after beating him for no fault of his.

The police registered a case against six accused in the incident while a man-hunt has been launched to nab the accused, who are absconding in the case. The incident has taken place on March 4 at Panchampur village in Chhatarpur district. It is learnt that Ahirwar's son had eloped with a local girl while the duo was working as labourers in Rajasthan.

Ahirwar's wife Savitri alleged that after the incident, the family and relatives of the accused called her husband to their house where a panchayat was convened by the people of society. At the panchayat, Ahirwar was asked to find his son and the girl from anywhere, otherwise, he would be held hostage.

When Udha Ahirwar and his wife expressed their inability to find their son, the accused tied Udha Ahirwar's hands and feet to a neem tree and kept beating him for two days, his wife Savitri alleged. Savitri said that after two days her husband was freed after which they left for their house on March 4. However, when she went to the nearby forest area to attend nature's call and came back, she saw that her husband was hanging.

Savitri alleged that the girl's family members murdered her husband. According to Savitri, after she and her husband returned home, some people from the girl's side followed her and when she went to the toilet, they killed her husband and hanged him. As per Chandla police station in-charge Atul Dixit, a case has been registered against six accused under sections 306, 341 and the search for the accused has been started. Atul Dixit told that the lover couple used to work as labourers while living in Rajasthan and both of them eloped.