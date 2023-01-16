Guna: A 70-year-old man was killed after falling from the first floor of his house after he was chased by two monkeys in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Babulal Prajapati, a resident of Bajranggarh. He fell to the ground from a height of 15 feet. According to the deceased's son Lalit, Babulal Prajapati was standing on the first floor of the house when a herd of monkeys came towards the house while two monkeys attacked him, in order to escape from them, he accidentally slipped from the first floor and suffered grievous injuries. Immediately, Babulal was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

In a similar incident, a 54-year-old man died as a pack of monkeys attacked him on the terrace of his house in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The man was identified as Shiv Lal Chaturvedi, a resident of Bengali Ghat's Maru Gali. Shiv Lal was walking on the terrace of the third floor of his house when suddenly a group of monkeys attacked him. The man tripped and fell from the roof. He was rushed to a hospital by the locals where the doctor declared him brought dead.