Ujjain (MP): Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Committee has taken an initiative to make the temple and its premises, a zero-waste area. With the initiative, the committee is determined to recycle and composite the waste from the temple and nearby shops. Compost will be made from the rotten flowers and garlands offered to God and gas produced from the waste will be used for cooking food in the temple. The waste recycling plant will be set up in the parking area of Mahakal Lok.

Since the inauguration of Mahakal Lok, the temple committee is striving to provide adequate facilities to the devotees and the zero waste exercise will contribute to the environment and it will also keep the temple premises clean. The committee has to import fertilizers for the flowers from the market, but now compost will be made from the waste.

Through the recycling plant, the temple committee will be able to produce gas as well and be used to cook food in the temple. The dry waste, bags, plastic bottles and other waste from the temple will be sent to a factory or recycling unit after being processed here. On a usual day, more than four quintals of flowers are offered to Lord Mahakal by lakhs of devotees each day and the waste produced in the temple varies from five to ten quintals each day and the waste is sent to the Municipal Corporation, but after the initiative, the temple committee will be able to recycle the waste by their own, said a temple committee member.