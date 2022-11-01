Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mild tremors of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted villages and towns in six districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, officials said. No loss of life or property has been reported so far. As per an official, the quake was recorded in Dindori, Jabalpur, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts at around 8.44 am today.

As per a Meteorological Department official, the location of a volcanic eruption was traced near Dindori, 35 km from Jabalpur, 22.73 degree north latitude, 81.11 degree east longitude with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 km. As the tremors were felt, panicked residents rushed out of their homes for safer locations.

The district administrations of the affected districts said that no loss of life or property has been reported in the quake so far.