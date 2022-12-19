Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Mohtamim Ismail Baig slammed and raised an objection to Home Minister Narottam Mishra's remark on scrutinising content being taught in madrasas in the state. Ismail, while talking to ETV Bharat, said, "Let me remind the government that Iftikhar Javed, chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Board, had considered degrees from madrasas as valid degrees across the state. The government had earlier approved the syllabus of Darul Uloom Deoband or Nadwah for the madrasas and now they are indirectly pointing at themselves when they say the syllabus of madrasas should be scrutinised."

"The government should clarify which literature has been found wrong and where. Earlier also targeted madrasas and got them investigated. Did they find anything in it? said Madrasa Kalyan Singh President Qazi Muhammad Junaid while talking to ETV Bharat.

Also read: 'Objectionable' content taught in madrassas will be scrutinised in MP: Home Minister Mishra

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board president Qazi Anas Ali slammed the government over the syllabus scrutinising and also said, "The government should explain when the grants will be given if madrassas are found right. The government promised to provide free books, teachers, school uniforms and other educational aids, but the government has not provided anything. It hurts when targeted without reason."

Sohaib Qureshi, secretary, Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Kalyan Singh, said that we welcome the ministers at our madrasas, to see how the students are taught, and the quality of education and then make relevant comments to the media. Addressing media persons in Bhopal on Sunday, Mishra said, "A matter has come to his notice that some objectionable contents are being taught in a few madrasas of the state. I have just taken a cursory glance at it. To avoid any such unpleasant situation, I will direct the collectors to scrutinise the study materials of the madrasas by the education department concerned," Mishra said.