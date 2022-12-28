Bhopal: A 5-year-old girl was left with a fractured hand after her tutor twisted her hand for spelling a word incorrectly. The incident took place in Janta Nagar in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Police said Prayag, a tuition teacher used to come daily to the child's house to teach her. On Tuesday evening, the teacher got angry when the girl could not spell a word correctly. He then twisted her hand so hard that it got fractured.

Following this, the girl's uncle filed a complaint with the police, seeking action against the teacher. Police registered a case against the teacher under the Juvenile Justice Act, including section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both the sections are bailable due to which the teacher has been granted bail.